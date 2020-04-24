‘Angelina Jolie’ of iran, is in prison, and coronavirus

Freedom of Khishvand it is well-known across the world as the ‘Angelina Jolie’ of iran. She became world-famous on Instagram after 50 surgeries to physically resemble the actor.

What happens is that your change was made, according to the website Infobae, the court, guidance from the State, which deals with “crime, cultural and moral, and of social” such as “profanity,” and the young man who was arrested in October last year.

She has been accused of inciting violence, violating the dress code of the country; to commit blasphemy; to induce the young men to pay; and, to obtain income by means that are improper.

On Friday, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) reported that, in addition to imprisonment, an arbitrary, the model that was infected with the COVID-19.

“It seems to us inconceivable that such a young person to have contracted the coronavirus in such circumstances, as a warrant of arrest has been extended for such a long time,” said human rights lawyer Payam Derafshan.