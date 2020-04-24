Aniston and Bullock remind us of relationships with Tate Donovan, to Be a human person – 11/02/2020

The actress Jennifer Aniston, and Sandra Bullock also recalled the day he met her, and it just so happened, thanks to the actor’s and the director of the Tate Buckley Donovan, who was her boyfriend of two years in the 1990s.

The story (and the curious) and was told in detail in the cover story of Interview magazine, which is published and especially on the day of the anniversary of the 51-year-old from Anniston.

“I’m trying to remember the year of the Golden Globe awards, at the small restaurant on site that …”, said Aniston. “Yes, yes, and we were shown to our ex-boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because of you, and we [da vida] this unique human being,” joked Bullock. “Yes, yes, we are ‘done’. It’s a nice way of saying this is,” said Aniston.

In casual conversation, the two were all praise for the ex. “[Ele] he was a human being, very patient, since to date both of us,” added Bullock. “It seems to be,” said Aniston’s, with a Bullock’s describing it: “very Talented. In a funny way. Nice. Our. To attend.”

Bullock and Donovan dated for the years between 1990 and 1994, while Donovan and Aniston were tied in between 1995 and 1998. While Donovan and Aniston had a relationship, and he has also appeared in the series Friends as a boyfriend, she was the character of Aniston’s), for five of the episodes, told People magazine.