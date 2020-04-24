Anitta is going to perform at the festival and online, Lady Gaga

“data-reactid=”25″>

The singer has been announced as one of the attractions of the festival is ‘One World: Together, At Home. Curated by Lady Gaga for and on behalf of the Global network of the Citizen, and the concert, of more than 50 performers, will be the lives that you will be able to watch it here on Yahoo! the next day, the 18th.

At the time, Anitta said, “To make it to a live crowd, with the light, the setting, etc., is in need of a team. If I call, people are going to end up with in my race. So, I’m not going to do it. If I can do it in the way that you do, all alone in the house, there are going to say that it was boring. At that point in time, I can’t go back to do the show, come back to do the show. I’d prefer to avoid it.”

In addition to the only brazilian in the lineup, the festival will also feature a concert by Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Hozier, Idris, and Her Representation, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, Jessie J, Lizzo, She, Lupita Nyong’, the, Paul McCartney, among others.

Yahoo! he sought the assistance of the press, of Anitta to find out what has changed with respect to the aggregation of individuals, and the selection of the team for the completion of the live service, but did not receive a response to the latest update of this text.






