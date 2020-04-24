(B) Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will not be charged the rental in April

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are supporting the economy during that turbulent period referred to as the coronavirus. The couple has decided to give to the tenants of its properties in Los Angeles for a month without having to pay the month’s rent.

According to us website TMZ, the actors are told all the tenants that you do not need to pay the rent for April, because a lot of them are not working, as in California, it is under the order of ‘stay at home’.

The manager of the Pringus Property LLC, a company with Kristen and Dax, who have at least two high-rise residential, according to my information, he sent an e-mail to the tenants, to share the good news, expressing empathy and care, and he promised to work with the people in the best way possible.

While on the staff of the World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to practice social distancing, and staying home in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-a 19-many of the landowners have been evicting tenants in the midst of the continued spread of the disease.

