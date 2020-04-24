Bella Thorne lost her father at the age of 9 years old. The actress also feels “broken” – Today’s

It was 13 years ago that day, April 16, Bella Thorne, now at the age of 22, he was confronted with the saddest of news: the father of the ceo, Delancey Reinaldo Thorne, was killed.

With the advance of years, he taught Bella to live with the pain, but his heart would no longer be “torn to pieces”, as well as his own, revealed in a touching message he dedicated to his father on social networks.

“I hope that you are floating in the sky, like the beautiful bird that you have always wanted to be… and The amount of time it takes, but you’ve spent so many years and still feel like I’m too broken for you to be in my dreams tonight, so I’ll be able to say hello,” wrote Bella, Thorne, in the caption of a collection of photographs from the life, which you can see in the photo gallery) where you can be seen by the side of the father.

