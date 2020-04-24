Beyonce joined by the founder of Twitter, and to make a donation of up to$ 6 million for health care professionals – Lsusports

The queen does as well! This Thursday (the 23rd), Her today announced that it has made a donation of $ 6 million for the charity, which aims to reduce the effects of the pandemic. The action has been carried out in partnership with the Jack DorseyCEO of Twitter, and you have to focus on giving support to organizations which carry out services for the well-being of professionals working in the area of health care.

Check out the press release posted on the official website of the singer:

“The BeyGOOD recognize the tremendous surge in health care for personal and mental, of the workers in the essential services during a pandemic, the COVID-19. In our larger cities, african-americans comprise a disproportionate number of the employees in these positions are essential, and they will need to support the mental health and care for the well-being of the staff, including testing, medical services and medical supplies, food, delivery of food, both during and after the crisis. The BeyGOOD teamed up with the organization to Start a Small from Jack Dorsey, in order to raise up to$ 6 million to support organizations that provide services to the mental well-being through a partnership with the University of California. The initiative is also partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in the United States to carry out activities in cities such as Houston, New York city, New york City. To support and assist such organisations as the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, and many others

It is worth noting that, in the family of a Bey, already had made a major contribution in fighting the hiv pandemic since the foundation of the Jay-Z (husband of artist) and Rihanna if you have teamed up to make a donation of$ 2 million, with immigrants, people in prison, people who live on the streets, the elderly, families, physicians, and nurses on the front line.