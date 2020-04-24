‘Birds of Prey’: a Video showing Margot Robbie’s doing his OWN stunts

Margot Robbie he stated in multiple interviews that he did his own stunts in ‘theThe birds-of-Prey‘ and a lot of people didn’t believe me. Right now, the evidence has been leaked on the internet.

In a video leaked out, we can see that the actress is writing her own stunts without the aid of stunt doubles during the fight at the police station, the one that harley quinn uses a baseball bat to the face of your enemies. And the actress on a show!

Watch:

WAIT????? MARGOT DID THIS STUNT HERSELF?????? pic.twitter.com/uwm2wn0y9E — tris – (@filmcupid) March 25, 2020

Although it has received mostly positive reviews, ‘The birds-of-Prey‘ failed to bring audiences to the theaters, and gave the loss to Warner brothers.

The film ended its journey in the movie only US$ 201,8 million in the world. They were THE$ 84,1 million in the us, and The US$ 117.7 million the rest of the world.

Take the time to watch it:

At a cost The US$ 85 millionthe adaptation was directed by Her Hand he needed to reach the mark The US$ 250 million for the Warner Bros. don’t leave the damage – which was not the case. The loss was in the house of the The US$ 50 million.

It is worth noting that the film was not released in China due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

And with that, the movie is going to come out sooner on the internet. Released worldwide in February, while long-lived for an anti-heroine arrives on Home Video in the united states on the 24th of march.

“The academy! The birds of Prey will be available for lease to digital on the 24th of march! Thank you to all the fans and supporters out there. I’m glad that people are able to watch the new movie and the fun, now,” tweeted the director Cathy’s Hand.

Criticism of Birds of Prey – DC strikes again with a movie is fun, it’s colorful and full of life

Have you heard the one about the policeman and the little bird, the psychotic, and the princess of mafia? ‘Birds of Prey’ it is a tale of the disfigured told by the Harley Quinn, and it’s the only way Harley can relate to it. When the character of a narcissistic and vile of Gotham City, Roman Sionis, and a caring hand in-right hand, Zsasz, however, put a target on a girl named Cass, in the city, turns it upside down looking for it. The ways of a Harley, Huntress, Canary, Black and Renee Montoya collided with one another, and the team has no choice but to bring down Roman for his stand.

The cast counts with Margot To know (Harley quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hunter), Jurnee Captain Smollett-Bell (Robin Black), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), She’s Jay Of The Basque Country (Cassandra Cain), Ewan McGregor (Black mask), and Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz).