Brand new Nike Air Max 270, Travis Scott, has the release been postponed

The most recent collaboration from Travis Scott featuring the Nike has received a new release date.

Travis Scott has made a lot of things, with Nike and the Jordan Brand over the last few years, and by 2020, it still has more tennis shoes with your name on it in the distance. One of the collaborations that were brought on in the last few months is the Nike Air Max 270 React in the colorway “Cactus Jack” . It seemed that this model was actually intended to be released on the 10th of April, but that date has been pushed back.

Numerous release dates have been postponed due to the multi-COVID-19 side in the world, and even though there is no confirmation that this is the latest news that is related to the coronavirus, it would not be too difficult to make such an assumption. In accordance with the py_leaks, the new release date is now being pegged on the 1st of may, with a price tag of$ 170 attached to it.

As you can see from the pictures below, this is a dull pretty wild, which is attracting just sneakerheadss and a fan of Travis Scott. Regardless of this fact, that’s one more running shoes is limited to the line-Travis Scott x Nike.

Stay tuned for updates on this collaboration, as we bring it to you.