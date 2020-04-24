Camila Cabello teaches you Shawn Mendes speaking Spanish in quarantine

Camila Cabello has revealed to fans what have you been doing for the lonely, to spend all the time in the middle of a quarantine by the coronavirus. The singer-and-actress admitted that she and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, he is learning a new skill, and she is currently teaching at the singer to speak in Spanish for the isolation of them.

The couple spent time together in Miami, Fla., is in the midst of the pandemic, the COVID-19, and Camilla revealed they are in teaching new skills to each other to pass the time.

While it is Ok to teach your boyfriend how to communicate in Spanish, the show is In My Blood and has given you some guitar lessons for the Wife.

By posting a photo on his Instagram Stories, and holding an acoustic guitar, and the singer is 23-years-old and wrote, “Shawn is teaching me to play the guitar and I am teaching Spanish for him, LETS GOOO”.

But at that time, social isolation made me even more it is not the only one learning a new language while you are in quarantine. The star of One Direction, Harry Styles recently admitted he is learning Italian with her friends.

“Now is the best time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby, right? We don’t have anything other than the weather. I was learning Italian, and doing the sign language classes,” he said.

Coronavirus in Brazil

The coronavirus had spread very quickly. In Brazil, a lot of people have been infected, and there are many records of the deaths.

The country was declared a state of emergency, and there was a recommendation for the closure of shops, shopping malls, clubs and schools, in addition to the awareness-raising and the prohibition of the use of the beaches, the parks, the theaters, the shows, etc.

In São Paulo, the State government had recommended the cancellation of the event for the leisure, cultural and sports programs, with more than 500 participants. It also ordered the immediate suspension of classes at public universities and in the public schools and in the private sector.

China and South Korea

China has stated that they have had a decrease in the number of daily new cases of the coronavirus. In Beijing, the capital city of the country, have stepped up measures to counter the amount of infected coming in from the outside. The National board of Health, reported cases in China have involved travellers from outside the area, many of them chinese students who went back to the house.

The republic of Korea also saw a decline in new cases since the peak, which was held on the 29th day of the month of February. This decline led to hope that, in the largest outbreak of asia outside of China, it is going back. By then, the Centers for disease Control and Prevention-of-Disease-in Korea (KCDC) to follow it by tracking all of the cases.

You can read more about the coronavirus in the world, by clicking here.

What is the Coronavirus

The Sars-Cov-2 is the newest member of the family is already well-known. It is made up of a virus that originated in wild animals. Some of these have infected humans and has caused other outbreaks. Coronavirus is a family of these viruses. The name comes from the account of the same having structures in the form of a crown. They tend to circulate among animals, such as rodents and bats. But the disease began affecting humans as well. The virus that causes changes in spontaneous and random, so there is as yet no medication is good enough to fight the disease.

These are the ones that are responsible for respiratory tract infections and has led to other diseases as well.

How is the coronavirus began to spread

The new coronavirus began to spread to China in 2019 at the latest, to gain a temporary name, 2019,, n-Company. Then there was the ‘baptism’ official: SARS-CoV-2, which is an acronym of the full title in English: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2. (free translation of: Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus).

According to the survey, 80% of those are mild, and the mortality rate is among the elderly. This is in addition to carriers of other diseases, especially cardiovascular disease, you can get a version of the criticism of the Covid-19.

Find out more about coronavirus, click here.