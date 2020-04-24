Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour and talk to the scene to Rescue; to watch

Netflix has released a new preview of the The rescuelong , action-starring Chris Hemsworth. Watch as the one above.

“The fearless mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) doesn’t have anything to lose, is hired to rescue the son of the boss of the international crime. The boy had been kidnapped. The father is in jail. The first claim of the drug traffickers, weapons and drugs, it makes the mission nearly impossible. But one thing is for sure: after this, a Rake and a little boy will never be the same again.”

The film, which is produced by the brothers Russo, the directors of the The Avengers: Infinite War and Ultimatehas the screenplay by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave. Check out the synopsis, official

The rescue it debuted on the 24th of April, in the Series.