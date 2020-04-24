Chris Pine will star, the story of success is based on a literary classic

Chris Pinestar of Wonder Woman is in talks to star in a reboot of the franchise, and The Holy ghost, which is based on the book series written by Leslie Charteris in the 20’s. The film is a new venture of Paramount pictures, who are already familiar with the work of the actor from the time he played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek universe.



According to the web site of the magazine And the producers of the studio to see the Pine as an ideal for the role. The script for the film, which is due to open in the new franchise, which was written by Seth Grahame-Smith’s Pride and Prejudice, and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), and will be under the direction of Dexter Fletcher’s (Rocketman), and in the production, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers).



The story shows the life of the hero, Simon Templar, better known as ‘The Saint’, is a spy for the british, charming, and will do anything to arrest the gangsters in the style of Robin Hood, and to complete tasks assigned to them.



The Holy ghost has now been adapted into a TV series in the ‘ 60s starring Roger Moore, a film from 1997, and that had Val Kilmer in the lead role. The focus of Paramount pictures, is that the film is so popular that it makes possible the production of the various sequences, sort of like a 007.



The multi-COVID-19-in-progress, ending almost all of their projects, from film and TELEVISION, it is not known when The Saint was in production. Might be one of the next appointment, as much of the Pine, the star, which he was developing several projects such as the new Dracula, Universal.



On the character of the Pine in the Women’s Experience: the 1984, and he is surrounded by darkness. Gal Gadot has said in recent interviews that something big is going to happen to Diana, precisely because of the return of Steve Trevor. The head of the long, Patty Jenkins has praised the performance of the actor: “He is not a character in the beta in any way. He is quite the Alpha around here, and you know very well to deal with any issues that may seem uncomfortable. From the very first day of shooting, I would say that the dynamic between them, it had to be like if Wonder Woman were to know of Indiana Jones, and Chris Pine manages to do so with much ease. It is a warm, quiet, and really appreciate the work of a woman.”

