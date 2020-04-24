“Chromatica”: the supposed tracklist of the new album of Lady Gaga is circulating on the Internet

For the fans of Lady Gaga are high on the forums and social networks! A supposed tracklist of the new album of the album “Chromatica”, dropped in the network, and spread quickly among the little monsters. In addition to revealing the titles of the various tracks, and it points out the main BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande, two names that are very especulados to the hard disk.

It is important to note that neither Lady Gaga or her team, and neither did the record label have confirmed the truth of this is. In iTunes, the titles of the songs have not been released at press time. The only official information is that the “Chromatica” has 16 tracks and the first single “Stupid Love” is the third one on the disc. In addition to the store, Target will sell an exclusive version of the album, with three bonus tracks.

“Chromatica” to mark the return of Lady Gaga to music and pop after returning to the theater with the movie musical “A Star is Born”. Names such as Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Mark Ronson is involved in the production of the album, which has a launch scheduled for the 10th of April.