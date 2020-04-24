Daniel Radcliffe, Jennifer Lawrence, and other actors who have been drunk on the set of the film

It is to get into character, or simply for fun – and it would be irresponsible – it’s a fact that many actors in Hollywood have been seen drinking on the set of the film. Stars such as Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe, and even Jennifer Lawrence have stories that are well-known for binge drinking, which was caused by quite different motives.
According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Radcliffe, I used to overdo it on the alcohol in his youth. The magic of the Harry Potter series has always enjoyed a party and always drunk in an uncontrolled way, in some cases even appear drunk, for the record, some of the scenes from the series. “I went to work drunk. I can point to many scenes where I’m just lost, dead in the eye. I have a personality that is well-adicta, and that’s a problem,” said Daniel Radcliffe. In a q & a session with fans, which was promoted by Google as an actress, Jennifer Lawrence admitted to being drunk during the filming of the Hunger Games – On fire (2013). During a subsequent interview in the “talk show” with David Letterman, the star admitted that in the act again, stating that you had Pinã Coladas in her dressing room because she was “bored”. See those children Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt go to the quarantine
