Dave Grohl, Royal Blood, Dua Lipa, and one more sing, “Times Like These”

“Times Like These” is one of the greatest songs of the The Foo Fightersand, without a doubt, one of the biggest anthems of the year 2000.

The exciting new range to the band, led by Dave it was chosen as the basis for a project, it is very cool to the BBC’s Radio 1, the The Live Lounge Allstars. The initiative brought together artists from all different genres of music to record a cover of the song by the Foos, up to and including contributions by Dave, and his band mate Taylor Hawkins.

On the other, the names assigned are HELP Tracey, Anne-Marie, Heaven, Dermot Kennedy, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Grace Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, Jess Glynne, It, Paloma Faith, Rag’n ‘ Bone Man, Rita Ora, Sam Fender, Sean Paul, Sigrid, YUNGBLUD and Zara Larssonin addition to the members of the band 5 Seconds of Summer, Bastille, Coldplay and Royal Blood.

You can check out the video below!

“Times Like These”, in a version for the charity

All proceeds from the song will go on to donate to the fight against the new Coronavirus. On the idea of the producer Fraser T Smith he spoke (via The Kerrang!):

Our vision was to create a version of the ‘stay at home’, using the telephones, pots and pans, pots, and guitar playing that will honor the quality and integrity of the artists and the music rather than the gimmicks of a studio recording, very expensive. We have tried to make this a single of a whole new way with art that is relevant to the present day. The lyrics especially resonate with all of us in these difficult times, and I sincerely hope that the money raised can help them in the fight, united the world against the COVID-19.

In addition to singing, some of the musicians also contributed to the implementation of the work. It is in the case of a Ben Thatcher Royal Blood, percussion). Chris Martin (Coldplay piano) Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston (Biffy Clyro, respectively, the acoustic guitar/electric guitar/violin, bass, and percussion). Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds of Summer, acoustic guitar), Sigrid (piano) Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters, drums, and percussion), and YUNGBLUD (the acoustic guitar).