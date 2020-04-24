Demi Lovato appears to want to live video of the new boyfriend and the fans are abuzz – Monetary

+



Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich (Photo: Instagram)

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are dating. The evidence for this is that the singer’s 27-year-old made a brief appearance for an Instagram-Live to the Max, the 28-year-old – much to the surprise of many fans. In the video, Ehrich plays the piano for his fans when Demi suddenly appears from behind and tries to put a blanket around her.

“I’m alive! I’m on the show,” the actor whispered urgently to Demi, who hides his face with the blanket, and runs away from the screen as he covered his mouth with laughter, and shock, looking up at the camera. Of course, fans have been quick, and viralizaram video and social media event to celebrate the relationship the two of you.

In the past few days, and then, after being caught in face masks and gloves in a store, Demi and Max have also started to interact in the networks of socis. Max, until you posted a picture without a shirt on Instagram, and has received praise from the new girl. “When you realize that you should have taken much longer for the stuff to stay in quarantine for a Monday blessed a full of health, happiness, safety, joy, laughter, love, and laughter <3", he's legendou in the picture. Demi Lovato has responded in the comments, saying, "it's fine by me...".

