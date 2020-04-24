Demi Lovato has rejected the application in relation to the ultra-wealthy

Demi Lovato has had some problems with the Raya, the application of a unique relationship to the rich and famous. She told me this story in an interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

The singer used the app when I was single, and deleted when they started to date in respect of the partner. At the end of the relationship, and she tried to go back to the app, and it failed. “I thought, ‘you know what? That’s okay. I don’t have to be in it, because I have to be on my own now,’” he said.

Many of the artists have already been “caught up” in the Raya, who is considered to be the “Tinder of the super-rich”. Niall Horan, Ben Affleck, Channing Tatum, Luciana Gimenez, and Cleo have already used it.