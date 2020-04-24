Demi Lovato stated that he would have children with, men and women, 18/04/2020

Demi Lovato has said today that they plan to have kids, and don’t mind sharing them with a man or a woman.

See also taken, the american singer said in an interview with harper’s Bazaar, which is not seen to a man in the future.

“When I think of my life in the future, I will not say to you, ‘I Am looking for a man with whom I’d like to have two or three children. I think it would be so much fun to share with a child with a woman,” he told Rt.

“I don’t know what my future is going to be, but I’m open to anything,” said the singer.

And Demi picture on the cover of the April issue of the magazine harper’s Bazaar, who said in an interview that they will be releasing a new album this year, and thanks to the patience of the fans, now that it is out of the limelight since the year 2018.