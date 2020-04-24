Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman – and More

Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman, will narrate the new two movies Disney Photograph: Toby Melville/ Reuters | Calla Kessler/The New York Times

The Disney announced on Thursday, the 26th, that it will be releasing two new movies: The Dolphin Reef and Elephant it will be remembered, respectively, for actress Natalie Portman and Meghan Markle, story of the Sussex downs. The production will be released on the 3rd of April at the Disney+, a service of streaming media in the enterprise.

According to the announcement, the film will follow “two amazing families days of unforgettable”, the scenes have a “powerful stories that show just how far a family can go.”

The Dolphin Reef it will show you a tourist in Israel, by the same name, which is inhabited by many species, including bottlenose dolphins, which, according to the ad, “working together in perfect harmony in order to thrive in an unpredictable environment”.

It already The Elephant it will show the start-up of a family of elephants in Africa, in what promises to be “an adventure that will change their lives and those of others”. The film will be the first for Meghan, since she and her husband, Harry, decided to move away from the commitments they had with the british royal family.

Before you get married with the prince, and Meghan, she had a career as an actress with a role on the series Suits. The couple is currently living in Canada along with her son, Archie. With the participation of Meghan in the film business was announced in January by 2020, and according to the information, the fee that the actress will be donated to a charity which protects elephants.

SEE ALSO: the Rules of the world that Meghan Markle broke

The rules of the world that Meghan Markle broke X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X The protocols of the world When you enter into the royal family, Meghan Markle, has been highlighted by a strong personality and independence. On several occasions, and appearances by the duke of Sussex, was carrying out the task, by using costumes, or acting inappropriately according to the rules of the british royalty. While there is no official protocol, the observers of the family have noticed behaviors in novel the the wife of prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA via AP

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X She held the umbrella out in the rain to prince Harry In October of 2018, during an official trip to Australia, and Meghan Markle held the umbrella for him. The couple then visited a school for the education of indigenous australians, and he took part in a community event with the farmers in the region. Prince Harry paid tribute to the workers: “You are the salt of the earth, the workers, hard and tough,” he said, as Meghan smiled, held on to it. “It’s okay, I’ve got my wife,” he declared to the duke of Sussex, in the face of the situation. He also said that with the rain it was a ‘gift’ to the farmers affected by the drought. Picture: Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS)

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X

X Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman Disney announces the film as told by Meghan Markle, and Natalie Portman X The output of the world On the 8th day of January, 2020, Meghan, and her husband, prince Harry, stunned the world by announcing the resignation from the duties of the royal family. The couple who lost the kingship, and do not represent queen Elizabeth II, looking for an independent future. It was the first time that a member of the royal family withdrew, voluntarily, from the king, Edward VIII, uncle of Elizabeth, who lost her crown to marry a divorced woman. Photograph: Tim Ireland / Pool via Reuters)

*The intern is under the supervision of Charlise’s Moral