Dwayne Johnson explains that the more an extension of the Jungle Cruise

If you have a Disney movie who is suffering from the delays that is The Jungle Cruise. Based on an attraction in the theme parks, the company’s life, played by Dwayne Johnson, and Emily Blunt, and it has numerous dates of the transactions. Currently, the international entertainment industry brought about by a pandemic of a new coronavirus caused the film to be pushed in for an even more far-reaching than had been thought.

The Jungle Cruise, as it tells the story of a ship’s captain and a scientist who team up to find the tree of life, and that he was being filmed, from 2015, have been finished in the year 2018. Its premiere earlier in the United States in October 2019, but the House of Mickey Mouse, thought it better to postpone it to July of this year.

As the studio announced last week its schedule of premieres, the film was a leap forward for the 1 year of its release. Dwayne Johnson, so he used social media to talk about it, and quoted all the movies that have had their dates changed at Disney, but I believe that the wait will be worth it.

“We are very excited, and we’re still considering all that is going on in relation to the hiv pandemic around the world. We found out a few hours ago the official, we being delayed for at least 1 year. We’ve talked a lot, and it is the best thing you can do is to throw in the film, when all of the Disney parks have been operating as usual. The most important of all is that we are very confident, not only in the United States, and that soon everything will return to normal, the children will be able to go to school, and people are back at work, as well as the staff of Disney’s the […] I pray that you are all Disney fans to be patient, and I’ll see you in July of 2021,and I can’t wait. Be well, be safe, and we’ll talk about it soon. In the movie, it’s more than worth it,” he said

Comments