Dwayne Johnson talks about the postponement of the “Jungle Cruise”

The Disney recently confirmed that his film The Jungle Cruise that is due to be released in July next year, due to the multi-coronavirus (COVID-19). The star of the show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonwe spoke about this in a video from Instagram .

“We are very excited about this … and I know that you, too, were in awe. A lot of you have been wondering what is going to happen, considering the hiv pandemic with which we are dealing in all over the world … We are now officially promoting the Jungle Cruise for a year. Then, in July 2021. “

Johnson said there have been “lots of conversations” between all the parties involved before making their decision. According to him, they were all in agreement.

“We have had conversations and great, with a leadership team of Seven Bucks, for Disney, on how to ensure that the Disney’s theme parks are up and running, and the cruise lines from Disney, fully operational, functional, or browsing in the ocean – bringing the joy to all the families all over the world, as they love to do,’

He has continued to

“But more importantly than that, it was very important for everyone to have confidence in emotions. Not just here in the states, in Latin America, but also in the rest of the world. And it is this trust in the emotional, allows us to bring our children back to school. it allows us to go back to work … to all employees of the walt Disney of our team members ,also to go back to work, and to spread joy and happiness, as they love to do and have too much pride to do it “

The Jungle Cruise it is based on the classic attraction of the same name from the Disney parks, it’s directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Whitehall, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and gardgar Rodriguez. The film will arrive in theaters on July 30, 2021.