Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler will be performing at the festival and online

The legends of comedy the stand-up in north america, and Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler will be performing at the festival, comedy, online, in order to raise money for the charity Feeding Americato deliver food to the families affected financially by the COVID-19. The event, which will take place in the The 9th of maywill be several comedians who will perform in both performances (live and recorded segments, the distance from (through The New York Post).

In addition to mr. Murphy, and Sandler, and the Feeding America Is A Comedy Festival you will have the presence of the Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Billy Crystal, Tim Meadows, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Hart, Marc Maron, Marlon Wayans and Margaret Cho.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are highly motivated to draw attention to the problem of the shortage of food, and helping to bring meals to the families that are impacted by the COVID-19 in the United States, ” he said Byron Allenone of the organizers of the special.

