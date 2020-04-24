Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler will be performing at the festival of comedy, in the online Group-Welcome

The event will bring together various actors in order to collect donations for Feeding America

The legends of stand-up comedy in america, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler will be performing at the festival, comedy, online, in order to raise money for the charity Feeding America, which distributes food to the families affected financially by the COVID-19. The event, which will take place on the 9th of may, and will feature several stand-up comedy event which will feature both live performances as well as segments that were shot from a distance.

In addition to mr. Murphy, and Sandler, o Feeding America, the Comedy Festival will have the presence of Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Howie Mandel, Billy Crystal, Tim Meadows, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Hart, Marc Maron, Marlon Wayans, and Margaret Cho.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are highly motivated to draw attention to the problem of the shortage of food, and helping to bring meals to the families that are impacted by the COVID-19 in the United States,” said Byron Allen, one of the organizers of the special.

The Feeding America, the Comedy Festival will take place on the 9th of may.

Photo: Internet

Source: I