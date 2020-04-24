Find out where the movie is going to spend TODAY in the Cinema, Especially in the Globe, on WED, 22/04/2020

The extra track from the film of the on Wednesday (22/04)called the “SPECIAL MOVIE” The Globe is scheduled to Frozen: An Adventure In The Freezing‘. .The track is a special one, and the station has always put his hand to the good movies, when there is any exception in the application. In the case of the fourth, is that there will be no football on the broadcast.

Find out more about the Film’s Special Special Movie it is a session-only temporary, that is, that it happens on a sporadic basis, and which passes the films on the Net Globe. It is shown usually in some special occasions, such as days when there is no football, or any other programme on the tv. . Related