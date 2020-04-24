“First they killed my father”, by Loung Ung, a book which inspired the film by Angelina Jolie – The-Geek

This book inspired the movie by Angelina Jolie for the Series, and was nominated by his country for the academy award for best foreign language film.

It tells the story of the author’s, and recounts the story of Ung, and her family, in order to escape and survive in the dictatorial regime of Pol Pot in Cambodia. Everything seems to be peaceful for a little girl, she was the daughter of a high-level official in the cambodian government, but for the life of a middle-class family changes dramatically in April of 1975, when it launches in a country with a communist regime running the Khmers in Red.

The soldiers of the regime, taking account of the towns, and drive out the population, forcing it to follow the direction of the field, to work in the inhumane way in favor of the government. For those who have been identified as former members of the previous administration-or even those of you who for some reason pose a threat to the regime, they are executed immediately, and that includes police officers, politicians, and even doctors.

Since the invasion, the soldiers of the Khmer rouge, and the father of Loung and her family, they run the serious risk of being forced to create a cover story so as not to be discovered and implemented.

The book chronicles in detail all of the events through the eyes of one little girl, who at the time was only 5 years old, and brings with it a story of cruelty and suffering for a period of time that led to the deaths of more than 2 million people in Cambodia, which corresponds to a quarter of the population of the country. So many people are dying for hunger and under-nutrition, while others are played with pain through the procedure.

During this period, tens of thousands of children have been forced to and well-prepared to serve as a soldier in the army, including Loung Ung. A story that shows the horrors of a prison, bringing a testimony of strength, love, and hope, even in the midst of the chaos.

Unlike the movie, the book goes out of its way, and also illustrating the release of the Ung and his brothers and sisters, and the resumption of his life, first in Thailand and then in the United States, where he is currently a lecturer in human rights law, in addition to a spokesman for the national Campaign for a world free of landmines.

“This is a story of survival: mine and that of my family. Even though these things are a part of my life experience, my own story reflected in the lives of millions of cambodians,” says the author in his book.

With a history of strong, heavy-duty, that is, in the sight of a child in its naivety and lack of experience, they are able to make it even more evident of the atrocities of that time period.

