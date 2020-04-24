For the sake of the coronavirus, Kristen Bell and her husband don’t charge for the rental of the tenants – IN

+



Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell (Photo: Getty Images)

For the sake of the coronavirus, Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, will collect the rent from the tenants of the two residential buildings owned by the couple during the month of April. All the information is on the web site TMZ.

The two actors are the owners of the Pringus Property LLC. According to the report, the residents of the new buildings of the company have received an e-mail stating that no one will be charged because of the state of health of the united states.

The properties are located in California, a state that has enacted a quarantine, and is already beginning to suffer from high unemployment. It is estimated that over 100 million americans are on social because of the covid-19.

To date, the U.S. record-more than 70-thousand new cases of the disease, and the deaths are 1 in a million.

