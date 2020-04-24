Fortnite is the only one officially available in the Google Play

– Advertising

Fortnite is finally available on the Google Play Store. After more than a year, and it can be downloaded only downloads to external devices-Android, Epic Games has decided to make the game in the official Google.

In spite of the Google Play Store is the easiest way to download the app on Android devices, Epic Games has weathered the initially to feature the game in the official catalogue at the expense of the rates. It is to be placed in the shop, he is obliged to give a portion of their income as a means of payment, including those for microtransactions to take place within a Fortnite. As a result, a developer would rather make games on the platform of the official.

In addition to being able to be downloaded on the Android devices, the battle royale of Epic Games, also available for PC, Xbox One, Playstation 4, And Nintendo on the Switch and the iOS.

