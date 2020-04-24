Free Guy gets a scene not seen before with Ryan Reynolds; check it out

The new film from the Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy it disclosed a scene in the new show a little bit of the atmosphere and the fun of a long time. In the video, the Guy (Reynolds), a character not playable in a video game online, you just have breakfast in the morning while watching the weather forecast for the end of the week. On a casual basis, the anchor, mentions that, along with the news about the weather, what to expect from the players in the violent – see above.

The video was also released on the channel, the staff of the Reynolds, on YouTube, within hours of the Disney confirming the postponement of the film to the rest of the world. In the description of the video, the star wrote that it was “cut out a while ago (when it was still a Fox and before you just 20th Century Pictures)”. The actor also expressed their thanks to the Autoresponsible for editing, they have added a new date for the release December 11, at the end of the video.

In Free The Guy, Reynolds plays a bank teller who finds a character not playable in a video game in an open world. The film has been directed by the At the Levi’sof Stranger Thingsand it has a debut scheduled for the 11th of December, in the year 2020.