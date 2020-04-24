Gal Gadot, and Chris Evans, who read stories to the children in the vault – the News of the film

Other Hollywood stars have also joined the project on Instagram.

Getty Images

Thanks for a new account on Instagram, named the Save the With Stories the kids can listen to stories told by the stars of Hollywood during the years. The effort, Amy Adams, and Jennifer Garner to take part in the project-names like Gal Gadot, Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Lupita Nyong’, and Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

Save With Stories, has been released by the Ngo Save the Children, and The Kid’s Hungry, and, in addition to entertaining, the little during the time period of social isolation, due to the Coronavirus, that has as its purpose to raise funds for their organizations.

So far, the program has 141 thousand followers, and the video has already attracted nearly 27 million views, and thousands of dollars have been collected from more than 18,000 in donations to help feed and educate the children during the crisis of the coronavirus.

Garner and Adams, created the initiative and, since then, they recruit their friends to join in. The group hopes to bring the project in on brief stories in several different languages.