Gal Gadot is a video of collaborative singing ‘Imagine’ with Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, and many others, Pop & Art

Actress Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, released a video in which he sings “Imagine” by John Lennon, along with many other artists, such as Amy Adams and Natalie Portman, and Jimmy Fallon.

She says that she was inspired by the italians at quarantine, for the sake of the coronavirus. In the country, it has been common video from the neighbors, singing and playing music at home.

Gal Gadot says she wanted to show that “we’re in this together.”