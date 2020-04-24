Hailee Steinfeld takes “live,” and the sister put the music from Niall Horan to ring to see his reaction to it

Hailee Steinfeld has got a new song to promote, in the full quarantine, “I Love You’s”, and performed a live” on Instagram to do this. During the conversation with your own followers, however, however, did something unusual: Hailee has caught up with his sister, listening to “Black and White”, a song from the new album from the Niall Horan. The Ex-boyfriend of Hailee.

The singer-and-actress was clearly embarrassed and cut off the music in the background. She turned her back to the camera, and, apparently, he asked for the sister to be turned or moved with the music. Here’s the video:

Himself At the he said that his new album was inspired by the last relationship he lived. And, the last one dating him, so far as is known, has been with Hailee Steinfeld. In other words, she is the muse of song, of a broken heart for him.