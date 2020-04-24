Halle Berry, age 53, poses with a garment open and to impress the followers – Monetary

+



Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry wowed her fans and followers on social networks to share it on Instagram with a record on which to strike a pose on your back, with her dress open, leaving her back exposed. Today, the 53-year-old celebrity has released the image along with a speech by a motivational and also educational about the importance of listening in your own environment.

Actress Halle Berry shows off her six-pack (Photo: Instagram)

“We used to focus on how we get out of our clothes, but what really matters is how we feel with our skins,” said the actress. “With so many of us sit in front of the computer screen, or looking at it the whole time on our phones, it is VERY important that you pay attention to the posture,” he wrote.

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Also thanks for the tips on the show, the comments, the picture is full of praise for the beauty of the Berry.

“You got it right again, which is always beautiful!!!”, said of a person in the space of a comment. “Intense,” said the other. “You are impeccable,” said a third. “A goddess among mortals,” wrote someone else.

The american actress Halle Berry in a scene from The Last Supper (2001). (Photo: Reproduction)

The winner of the academy award for Best Actress in 2002 for her work in “The Last Supper” (2001), Berry is currently single. She has a daughter of 12 years, the result of his relationship with French model Gabriel Aubry, and a son, six-year deal with the French actor, Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry in a scene from John Wick 3: Parabellum (2019) (Photo: Handout)

