Halle Berry reveals that he broke a bone in training with the champion in the UFC for the film Monet’s

The hollywood actress Halle Berry women’s champion, Valentina Shevchenko (Picture: Instagram)

Actress Halle Berry has been left with multiple bruises and a few broken bones during your workout with the women’s champion, Valentina Shevchenko, for the filming of the drama ‘was bruised’. The celebrity, 53-year-old spoke about her injury on the participation by video-conference in the program’s presenter Jimmy Fallon – watch at the end of the text.

“I’ve broken a few things in that time,” said John, in the midst of laughter. “And you know what? It’s all good, I always get hurt, but this time, I came to the conclusion that when you get heavy, you’re going to end up getting hurt. When you make your own scene of action, with no stunt doubles, you’re going to end up getting hurt”.

Actress Halle Berry, in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon (Photo: Instagram)

Still no date for the premiere, ‘was bruised ” is directed and produced by a Professional. According to the IMDB, the brazilian Amanda Nunes, is a part of the cast of the production.

The producer of the work, and disclosed that the film tells the story of a female fighter in MMA, at the end of his career to get the opportunity to face then-reigning world champions in the sport, in a fight that could be the last opportunity for it to provide a good standard of living for a child of six years old.

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

Responsible for training and instructing Professional during the shoot, the women, the Russian Valentina Shevchenko has 33 years old, and is the current champion of the division, the weight on the fly women’s CHAMPIONSHIP, becoming the first athlete from the Russian-the champion in the organization.

Women’s champion, Valentina Shevchenko (Picture: Instagram)

“She gave me a few kicks in for good, I had to spend time with them and really, I’ve broken a few bones,” said the actress. The “She’s a beast. But, I couldn’t have asked for a teacher, the best, a better colleague, a scene and a female colleague to a fight. It has brought a lot of reality to the film, I felt as if I were fighting for real”.

Watch the testimony from Halle Berry, in an interview given by her to host Jimmy Kimmel:

