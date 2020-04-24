Halle Berry, she shares the routine of care of a skin for fans of quarantine – Monetary

+



Actress Halle Berry is sharing the secrets of his routine to care for your skin (Photo: Instagram)

Halle Berry wants her fans to use the free time you have during the quarantine, on account of a pandemic of a new coronavirus to take better care of their skin.

For this reason, the character of a 53-year-old shared on her Instagram, with a five-minute video in which he revealed the secrets of his routine to care for your skin.

Actress Halle Berry (Photo: Instagram)

“I love a good treat and easy to care for the skin, it has been such a huge part of my daily routine since he was 16 years old. I do it all of your times a day religiously, and I never miss a day,” said Hall.

According to the actress, the first step in your beauty routine is with a good cleaning. “The clean-up is really, really important to you, you should do it in the morning and in the evening. When you clean up, you need to rub it vigorously, and, in upward strokes, as this will be useful to you in your last year.”

Halle Berry in a scene from '007 – A New Day To Die,' (2002) (Photo: Handout)

It will also make a face mask for at least 15 minutes. “Today I’m wearing a mask-a super hydrating, it is the best and it’s refreshing,” he said. In the video, Hall is seen giving a slap on his face while he was in the shade. “I hit you, literally,” he said, saying that he believes that this will “wake up” the cells in your skin.

The winner of the academy award for Best Actress, also took the opportunity of the video to get a message to the beautiful, over the period of the pandemic. “I thank all of you who are practicing social distancing by the duty that you are fulfilling in your community.

“All the things you are particularly foolish, and self-care is absolutely essential at the moment,” he said. “I hope that you take advantage of this extra time as a way to support and care for each other. You’re worth it”.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.