Actor Nicholas Hoult has spoken about the experience of working with an ex-girlfriend, the actress Jennifer Lawrence in ‘X-Men: the Phoenix is the Black. The two dated from 2011 to 2014, he started a relationship during the filming of ‘X-Men: First Class (2011). In any group of mutants from Marvel comics, Hoult plays the hero, the Beast, and Lawrence (the mutant Mystique.

Today, the 29-year-old Hoult has spoken about the dynamics of your relationship with your ex, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “It’s like going back to school after the holidays,” said the actor. “The reality of it is that there are a number of the characters, so we’ve been together for a few brief moments during those four months,” said the actor.

Still friends, in spite of the termination of the relationship, Lawrence and Hoult have followed up with their personal lives. The actor has been dating since the fall of 2017, the model of the north american Bryana Holly Bezlaj and the two of them had a son who was born in April of 2018. Already in Lawrence recently revealed to have been engaged to businessman in the field of arts, Cooke Maroney.

As well as that of Marvel heroes, Hoult and Lawrence had worked together in ‘X-Men: Day’s of Future Past ” (2014), and ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ (2016). The long-awaited ‘X-Men: the Phoenix is Black, has a launch scheduled for the brazilian cinemas on the 6th day of June, 2019 at the latest.

Recently, the producers of the franchise ‘X-Men’ have released a video to celebrate the many films of the series, which began in 2000, with the first feature of the characters, which was directed by Bryan Singer. With the purchase of the studios, Fox, Disney, ‘Phoenix Black’ has been interpreted as the final chapter of the series before a possible reboot of the franchise. Watch the video released by the producers:

