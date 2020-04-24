Hobbs & Shaw: Dwayne, Johnson, confirms sequence of the film

The franchise Fast and the Furious has already proven to be a great machine for the money. Since the release of the first film, in 2001, Universal has grossed more than US$ 5 billion to 8 productions by the major, in addition to the$ 758 million from the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, this is the film that starts to bring it to life in your own franchise, according to one’s own Dwayne Johnson. During a live on-Instagram-to answer questions from the fans, he commented that he is already working on a sequel, is still without a premiere date.

“We’re working on right now for the next film in the sequence[the[deHobbs & Shaw]and I’m really excited about it… we Just need to set the creative direction and on which side do we want to go. Thank you for making this film a success,” Johnson said.

Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Vanessa Kirby in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’Source: IMDb/Play

Other by-products on the way

Dwayne Johnson also noted that, due to the success of the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw,Universal is already preparing for other by-products, including the focus on the female characters of the series. The film will be produced by Vin Diesel, is in the plans for the studio in quite some time. By 2019, the Diesel had talked about the script that was being developed by Lindsey de Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser), With Nicole Perlman, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (both of which are Captain Marvel).

“If you[[Hobbs & Shaw]did not work, they do not develop any other derivative,” said Johnson. It was a great success, and now they are talking about is a derivative of the female characters. I know that Vin Diesel is going to make this, and I’m very excited about this.”

Hobbs & Shaw he brought together the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to beat up the ecoterrorista Brixton (Idris Elba). The film also had the participation of: Vanessa Kirby, as Hattie (Shaw), in addition to the return of Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw.

While doing so, Fast and the Furious 9 he had his debut which is scheduled for may 2020, but it has been pushed back to April 2021, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

See also: Fast and the Furiouscar Dominic Toretto gets LEGO version