In the fall of the night: the top 10 vampire movies

You already know about the new extension of the The Middle Bit? Download Now

I’ve always been very fond of horror films, and among them, it is obvious that those of you with vampire-like focus on that are among my favorites. Widely used by the pop-culture, this myth has given rise, and the different productions, and this is why I decided to make a list of the ones that I consider to be one of the best.

It is putting all the vampires as figures, animal-like associations, it is showing them as being lonely, you need to deal with the side effects of eternity, many a times, these projects end up becoming so much more than just the movies that aim to scare. One of the reasons for this is that all of the monsters in the film, perhaps none is as human as a vampire, causing it to nearly everyone interested in his story.

Even though the subject has fallen a bit into disrepair over the last few years, there is so much stuff on it, that there’s bound to be one or the other vampire movie that you haven’t seen it yet, and because of this, I hope that this list will give you some tips. In addition to this, any other recommendation will be very welcome in the comments.

Let It Go

Based on the homonymous book written by John Ajvide Lindqvist, this film was a pleasant surprise, as I wasn’t quite sure what it was about, and I really liked the approach that he made to the stories in the series. It first met Oskar, a precocious 12-year-old after she suffered at the hands of others in the school, comes up to a little girl named Eli.

One of the great merits of the Let It Go it is because of the way that the film manages to be a beautiful story of a friendship, for a good part of the time, once you get into a downward spiral of violence and terror. With a great story and is often able to pass on the story, even without the use of words, and it’s nice to see the vampires in a way that is more serious. Not to mention how scary it is to put a child in as one of those people.

In 2010, Chloë Grace Moretz starred in the american version of the story, what came to be known as the Let me Gobut, honestly? Keep up with the swede.

30 Days of Night

For the first time that I have been exposed to 30 Days of Night it was through the comic books, and in the face of your premise that won me over: a town in Alaska, each year that passes, for a period of time during which the Sun does not appear for the next 30 days. With that in mind, a group of vampires going to a place, cuts off all communication with the outside world, and you get a veritable feast.

In both the COMIC and the film revolve around the hunt and wild part of the adventure and in an attempt for survival, fought by human beings. Something that I find pretty cool in this story is the way the players are treated almost like animals, with their appearance, fleeing from the one in the style of “the living dead charmosão” that we’re used to seeing.

The story also garnered a sequel to the call 30 Days of Night 2: Dark Days and the series ‘ prequel 30 Days of Night: Blood Trailsbut I must confess that I didn’t have the courage to watch it.

Dracula-Bram Stoker

Just like almost everything that has been done by Francis Ford Coppola, this one is a classic, and it is a beautiful work of art. Based on the book written by the irish Bram Stoker, the film can be considered to be the most faithful re-creation of the one that served as the basis for several of the other stories in the series, and it shines with a striking look.

With a level of production far above what we’re used to seeing in horror movies, Dracula-Bram Stoker we were still in with a cast of spectacular, with an outstanding performance by Gary Oldman as Count Dracula. In fact, the presence of so many stars it should have been done with that Keanu Reeves felt the weight of that on their limited appearances on the screen, you will be remembered for all of eternity.

What We do in The Shadows

To use the horror to create comedy, this is something that is relatively common in the movies, but have you ever noticed that all the vampires in it are rarely the targets of jokes? Because that’s what you try to do it What We do in The Shadowsa mockumentary filmed in New Zealand, and it is an exceptional vampire film, at least to escape from the common place.

It’s a team from the television interview the four vampires living in a flat in the city of Wellington, showing both the challenges and the quartet have to deal with to adapt to life in the twenty-first century. It’s very interesting to see how, even with supernatural powers, the group find it very difficult to feed themselves, adapt to social standards, and to do jobs around the house.

Fun fact: Viago, one of the vampires in the film, is played by Taika Waititi, who directed the absolutely brilliant Well With The Real World.

With a Drink in Hell

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Quentin Tarantino, for a long time I saw this movie was in a way wrong. For me With a Drink in Hell it was really good until the characters arrive in the bar owned by a vampire, when it was a big farofada. However, that was when I understood the proposal to pay tribute to the movies. B. what I was able to use it in the right way.

Yes, my brain still finds it a bit difficult to understand in the mix of a thriller with horror, but they do not like the situation is interesting, which occur when the people take a look at what really goes on at Big Fuel?

It’s not a great vampire movie, it’s not a great thriller, nor is it one of the best in the Position, but at least you have a Juliette Lewis and Salma Hayek.

Girl’s Dark you Walk the Night

I know that a lot of people have a resistance to anything that is produced outside of the United States, but if you are able to strip off the bias, you may find it a great vampire film on Girl’s Dark you Walk the Night. By showing the residents of a city that is plagued by a vampire, and he is proof that there is still room for a lot of great stuff on the subject.

With a score marked a shift in artistic direction is fantastic to catch a lot when you take pictures in black and white, and with a good script, well-written, this is an essential book for those who are looking for something different and don’t mind taking a chance on the film in iran.

The Lost Boys

A classic from the 80’s, The Lost Boys it tells the story of two brothers, Michael and Sam, so that when you move to the town of Santa Carla to end up creating a feud with a gang made up of young people in the series.

Making an obvious reference to the lost boys from Peter Pan as all the members of the gang and never would, this film has helped to change a little bit the idea that vampires need to be in the creatures of the decrepitas, as the leeches they were shown pictures of young, beautiful, and stylish.

At the Time of the Terror

And since we’re talking about the films that marked the decade of the 80’s, how can we ignore the At the Time of the Terror? Man, I don’t have any idea how many times I rented this VHS, and as much as I liked the adventure of living Charley Brewster and Peter Vincent.

For a kid, it was the genius of the idea of a young boy who was living next to a vampire, and that he asked for help from a TV host, known for the hunt for these beasts in your program. Ok, that was silly, the special effects are well-addressed, but even if you can’t be a vampire film that has gone down in history, it marked my childhood.

PS: stay away from the remake starring Colin Farrell, he’s not worth your time.

The thirst for Blood

In the same direction as the Oldboyjust recently, I watched The thirst for Blood and so far, I don’t know quite what to think of it. On one side we have an interesting story where a father starts to give in to the temptation after being turned into a vampire due to a blood transfusion. On the other, we have a story of a little fuzzy around the edges, where the film never decides if it’s a thriller, a horror film or a romance.

Of any kind, in the style proposed by Chan-wook Park managed to keep me interested until the very end of the film, and the simple fact that it’s delivering something different, it would be enough to point him out as one of the best, at least point it out with a vampire movie that deserves to be seen.

Nosferatu: The vampyre

Ok, so when it comes to vampire movies, nothing is more classic than Nosferatufrom F. W. Murnau, but not all of the people will be able to look for something that is produced for almost a century, it is my recommendation to go to this year Nosferatu: The vampyreWerner Herzog’s.

Also, based on the book by Bram Stoker Nosferatu: The vampyre it brings a lot of the scenes, some are more like a poetry to the dark, as well as having a plot that is as mature, and it shows that no matter how much of the story of Dracula has been told over and over again, it never ceases to be fascinating, scary and, well, pretty depressing. This is european cinema at its pure state.