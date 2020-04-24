“It was a version of the horrible” — Day of Rio

Ricky Gervais has shared his opinion about the viral video that showed a number of celebrities doing a cover of ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.

In the past month the star of ” no man’s land Gal Gadot has led to a version of stars from music’s most iconic, as is the coronavirus spread around the globe.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gadot has begun to sing on the track, seeded from the film before the names such as Will Ferrell, Jamie Dornan, and Natalie Portman come together in an attempt to encourage members of the public.

The video has proved to be a watershed moment, with many of the users are the social media saying that all the celebrities seem to have lost their efforts. Now, Gervais has joined in to admit that it wasn’t a big fan.

Ricky Gervais. CREDIT: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “in This video is ‘Imagine’, it’s not so bad, they are probably really nice people.

“It was a version of the horrible, but they could be doing it for good reasons, so help those that nobody’s normal.”

And, he added, “But you have to go, My movie is coming up, and I’m not in the tv – do I need to be in the eye of the public, not all of them, but a few of them.

“You can see it in their eyes – I could cry at the beauty of my personality, I’m just as beautiful on the back of it’, and the whole world can see it – we feel like it.”

Meanwhile, Gervais has expressed itself against the complainants,” of a privileged positions, as the NHS continues to fight against the coronavirus during a global pandemic.

The actress said in an interview with the The Sun he did not have much sympathy for someone in charge to get into the house, following celebrities, posting videos of the homes luxury.

The second season of the The After-Life starring Gervais arrives on Netflix today (April 04).

The drama, the comedy, see Gervais, starring as Tony Johnson, a man who is struggling to deal with the life of a widow after the death of his wife.

In a review, four stars , by Beth Webb of the NME said that the second round of the The After-Life this is the most moving piece of Gervais until now.”