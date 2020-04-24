It’s the love!!! Emma Stone in announcing the engagement – Glamour Magazine

+



Emma Stonewinner of an academy award nomination for “La La Land”: the Singing Boys”, has just become the bride of David McCary, one of the producers of the sitcom “Saturday Night Live”. That is love!!!

It’s the love!!! Emma Stone announces engagement (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

It was David who made the disclosure at the post, on the evening of that Wednesday, the 04, on Instagram with a photo that appears to embrace the actress and to a star proudly displays the diamond ring that he gave her.

The two met in October of 2017 at the earliest. Since then, have been seen out together only a few times – including the last of the Screen Actors ‘Guild Awards and the afterparty Boom Boom’ at the Met Gala this year. A couple of discreet! Prior to McCary, the Stone’s lived in for five years and the actor is Andrew Garfield, her partner in the franchise of Spider-Man. The two of them broke up for good in 2017, a month before they were to meet the husband-to-be.

