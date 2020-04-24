Jennifer Lawrence, the focus of a spotlight with a neckline revealing on the red carpet for the new ‘X-Men’ – Monet

+



Actress Jennifer Lawrence at event of the release of X-Men: Phoenix-black / Black (2019) (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has focused the attention of photographers and the bright lights for the passing of her at a red carpet event for the launch of ‘X-Men: Phoenix force, Black (2019). Artist of the mutant, Mystique, in the film, inspired by the heroes of the Marvel Comics, the actress’s 28-year-old caused a furore with his black-and-neck the slayer is used by her during the premiere of the production.

According to the Daily Mail, Lawrence was very professional and helpful with the many reporters and photographers present on the red carpet, done in the traditional Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It would have been several times and interacting with her co-stars in the movie, especially the actress, Sophie Turner, and her ex-boyfriend, actor Nicholas Hoult.

During the event, the actress even gave a brief statement to the web site of the program, Entertainment Tonight, commenting on their engagement with the manager First, Maroney. “Well, it’s just the best person I have ever met in your life. It was a decision very, very easy,” said the celebrity.

The 34-year-old Maroney is the owner of one of the art galleries and the most talked-about in New York city. The bridegroom, the actress, was at the beginning of the month of may, at a party in the intimate presence of a few friends and family members that are closest to the two of them. The ‘X-Men: Phoenix of the Black’ is due for release on the 6th of June, 2019 at the latest on the movie theaters in brazil.

