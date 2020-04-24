Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and more famous celebrities are not able to stop the use of this trend in the clothing – She also

To distance herself socially, and working from home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the trends of this season. In fact, it’s one of the key styles of the season, it’s so comfy and cool: win the tie-dye. Celebrities and fashionistas are already using the visual basic for the past several months, resulting in a portion of a reference for you to use it.

Jennifer Lopez, Nina Dobrev and Emily Ratajkowski they are just a few of the celebrities in Hollywood, who has recently been spotted with different looks in color. J-Lo was wearing a hood and cropped to get a workout, while Dobrev, and Ratajkowski was seen walking their dogs. Even Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith and other celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid (just to name a few!), it also used a piece of tie-dye in the past few months.

If you want to join this fashion, the psychedelic, this is the time. To all of us aventuremos to go out again, and the hoodies can be worn from the office to happy hour to the virtual world.

(Photo: reproduction)

Lady Gaga (Photo: playback)

(Photo: reproduction)

Reese witherspoon (Photo: playback)

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible figure in skin-tight gym outfit as she arrives at her favorite workout spot in the Miami, florida area.Pictured: Jennifer lopezBACKGRID USA 21 JANUARY 2020 THE USE+1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid. (Photo: MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

New York, NY - Supermodel Gigi Hadid takes her mother, Yolanda, and friends to the

Gigi Hadid (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nina Dobrev steps out in matching tie-dye shorts and a sweatshirt as she takes her adorable dog for a walk this morning. She was a casual but trendy in the cozy cut-off shorts and a matching top as she walked up to her to log on to the rope l (Photo: BACKGRID)

Nina Dobrev (Photo: BACKGRID)

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* hip hop music, Jaden Smith puts on a colorful display in the tie-dye while spending the night partying at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young entertainer was all smiles as he made a swift exit from the venue.Pictured: Ja - (Photo by: BACKGRID)

Jaden Smith (Photo: BACKGRID)

New York, new york - Irina Shayk gifts-rainbow tie-dye sweater, Daisy Dukes displaying her legs, and black Army boots, while strolling around with a daughter, Lea.Pictured: Irina ShaykBACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2019 at the latest BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID (Photo by: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Irina Shayk (Photo by: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber-change into a tie-dye hoodie, after wrapping things up at the 3rd Street Dance studio in Los Angeles. The superstar and gifts in an array of colors, making it an exit, rocking the Supreme x Louis Vuitton bag, Blue, Jordan, and the Off-White Sneakers (Picture: BACKGRID)

Justin Bieber (Photo: BACKGRID)

New York, new york - Kaia Gerber buys a cake for her rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson at the Magnolia Bakery in NYC. The SNL funnyman turns 26 today, and he and the model, Kaia's have been rumored to be an item for a while now, and were recently spotted holding hands. (Photo: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID)

Kaia Gerber (Photo by: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID)

New York city, NY - Kendall Jenner, briefly posing for fan pictures as she leaves her hotel. Kendall looks fancy in the small, oval-shaped sunglasses, a tie-dyed Man sweater, olive green suede skirt, black heels and a Louis Vuitton mini bag.Pictured: Kendall Jenner (photo: Photo: INI / BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner (photo: Photo: INI / BACKGRID)

New York city, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Model Emily Ratajkowski is out with her new pup taking a stroll through New York City donning a colorful tie-dye sweatsuit.Pictured: Emily RatajkowskiBACKGRID USA ON 28 MAY 2019 USA+1 310 798 9111 / usasales@the back (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

** RIGHTS ONLY in the UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA* Paris, FRANCE - ASAP Rocky, is seen outside, Loewe during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer the year 2020.Pictured: ASAP RockyBACKGRID USE TO 22 JUNE, 2019 at the latest BYLINE MUST READ: Daniel Bruno Grandl, BAHIA, brazil (Photo by Daniel Bruno Grandl / BACKGRID)

ASAP Rocky (Photo by Daniel Bruno Grandl / BACKGRID)

