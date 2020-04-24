Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and more famous celebrities are not able to stop the use of this trend in the clothing – She also

+



She Was (Photo: playback)

To distance herself socially, and working from home doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the trends of this season. In fact, it’s one of the key styles of the season, it’s so comfy and cool: win the tie-dye. Celebrities and fashionistas are already using the visual basic for the past several months, resulting in a portion of a reference for you to use it.

Jennifer Lopez, Nina Dobrev and Emily Ratajkowski they are just a few of the celebrities in Hollywood, who has recently been spotted with different looks in color. J-Lo was wearing a hood and cropped to get a workout, while Dobrev, and Ratajkowski was seen walking their dogs. Even Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith and other celebrities, such as Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid (just to name a few!), it also used a piece of tie-dye in the past few months.

If you want to join this fashion, the psychedelic, this is the time. To all of us aventuremos to go out again, and the hoodies can be worn from the office to happy hour to the virtual world.

find out more

Lady Gaga (Photo: playback)

Reese witherspoon (Photo: playback)

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

Gigi Hadid (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Nina Dobrev (Photo: BACKGRID)

Jaden Smith (Photo: BACKGRID)

Irina Shayk (Photo by: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Justin Bieber (Photo: BACKGRID)

Kaia Gerber (Photo by: Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner (photo: Photo: INI / BACKGRID)

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

ASAP Rocky (Photo by Daniel Bruno Grandl / BACKGRID)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.