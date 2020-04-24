Jennifer Lopez pays homemagem the daughter-in-law on the Calls for

Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to the younger daughter of the groom, Alex Rodriguez, Ella, who had just turned 12 years old on the 21st of April. The singer has remembered the day they met each other in person, and the request is unusual for the daughter-in-law, who asked for the dress that J-Lo had worn in a competition.

“For my little one, She will love … from the first day that I met you (you were so little… you ran over to me and sat on my lap, put her arms around me and asked for my dress because I had to use it at the Grammy’s so when you grow up,” she wrote.

Lopez said, “You have conquered my heart within a fraction of a second — you’re not that small, but it’s still sitting on my lap, and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! PS: I have the dress in store for you!!!! I think that’s all you need to do is ask!”, he noted to her.

A-Rod spoke to us in the comments: “Omggggg!”

The dress in question is of a dress, which J-Lo wore at the Grammy’s in 2017 at the earliest, chiffon, Ralph & Russo, featuring a plunging neckline and sexy slit at the level of the hips.

The wedding’s been postponed

Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez were all set to get married in Italy, before they arise in the course of the financial crisis by a coronavirus.

Now, the couple will have to wait for the pandemic to end to be able to gather with friends and family at the ceremony.

Recently, the singer has 50 years old, revealed during an appearance on the talk show of Ellen DeGeneres that her marriage is currently on hold due to the crisis in health care, and that the couple were having problems in relation to the re-programming.

But a source close to the artist revealed to US Weekly that there are already plans for an Italian wedding, when life gets back to normal.

“It was all planned and paid for,” the source said. “Of course, they had to postpone it due to a coronavirus, but it’s J. Lo wants to get married with A-Rod soon after, things go back to normal. She wants to marry him, and to celebrate their love in front of family and friends in Italy,” he said.

It will be the fourth time She will say ‘yes’ at the altar. She has been married to her husband, the barman Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme, aged 12 years.