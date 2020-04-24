Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and other stars advertised for the show and the WHO; check it out

The NGO “Global Citizen today announced a second round of artists that will be participating in the One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the Home,” in other words, for a particular lives, and it will take place on the 18th of April at 21h (Brasilia time). Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn, Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams are among some of the new features.

Other celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Lupita Nyong’, the, Matthew McConaughey, Victoria Beckham will also be attending the event.

Among the artists that have been announced by the organisation, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morisette, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Lizzo, Maluma, among other things.

The presentation will be for the account of, Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show”; Jimmy Kimmel, from “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; and Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

According to Variety magazine, the Global Citizen, also held a streaming event for the six hours prior to the special, two-hour on television, with around 80 singers, actors and participation. Among the prominent artists who will participate in the pre-live stream are John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis Fonsi, and The Killers, Lang Lang, Lady Antebellum, Charlie, Puth, Ben Platt, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox and the Common.

It is an initiative of the partnership between Global Citizen, Lady Gaga, and the WHO (World Health Organization). The announcement of the event was held on the last day of the 6.

“One World: Together At Home” (“One World: Together in the Home”, in Portuguese), will be broadcast in digital format on the 18th of April at 21h (Brasilia time), on a variety of channels and platforms, including the BBC, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In the TV world, Globoplay, and the best-selling musical will also be broadcast from the festival, according to information from the newspaper “O Globo”. Tiago Leifert will be present. The transmission of the pre-show is live, it will be done by the post-mortem takes place, and the Globoplay from the 16.