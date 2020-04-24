Jersey, 4 Jersey: see performances by Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, and more

The festival on the online Jersey 4 Jersey I was in a long-awaited, since it was part of an initiative led by the Bruce Springsteen. His home state of New Jersey, in the United States, are fighting hard against the new Coronavirus-and “The Boss” was even transformed into a unit-of-measure.

Yesterday (the 22nd), he is joined by other musicians and celebrities in the remarkable connected with the New Jersey as a Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, and SZA in a fund-raising event. The idea was to raise funds for the newly-created Fund to Combat the Pandemic in the state, and for this purpose, we have made a number of presentations very nice.

In addition to the above, it should be noted that there was a meeting of the Fountains of Wayne for the first time in seven years, with the Sharon Van Etten assuming that the bottom in the place of the iconic Adam Schlesingerwho recently passed away due to complications arising from the COVID-19.

In the following, you may want to check out some excerpts from the event.

Jersey 4 Jersey, performances