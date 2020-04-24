Just a towel and showing off the tattoo, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares video of adorable and cute, teaching to her daughter for 1 year, for the washing of the hands – Monet

+



Dwayne Johnson (the daughter’s Aunt (Photo: Instagram)

Washing your hands is one of the main ways to prevent infection by the coronavirus. And, with that in mind, the stars who have shared the ways to keep you entertained while you wash your hands and give you a good example to her fans. Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock,” was the latest one to follow the bandwagon. Taking advantage of the sound track of her movie ‘Moana’, and the actor appears in a video encouraging her daughter to wash her hands.

In a post published on her Instagram, the star revealed that she and her daughter, 1 year old, his Aunt, to make a ritual of washing their hands to the rhythm of the rap part of the song, ‘You’re Welcome’, from the animated film ‘Moana’ (2016) and part of The Rock has dubbed for the character of papua new guinea. Her aunt, whose mother is the wife of dr. Johnson, Lauren Hashian, on the video, he is completely besotted with him. In the past week, he had already made another video to teach the Aunt to wash her hands.

The actor-Dwayne-The-Rock-Johnson’s washing his hands of the daughter, as she sings one of the songs for Moana (2016) (Picture: Instagram)

In the end, it’s Aunt tells everyone to stay healthy and safe, and with the guidance of his father, of course. Dwayne Johnson has two other daughters, Jasmine, 3 years old, her 18 years of age.

In the 'The Rock#39; Johnson, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana after her (Picture: Instagram)

