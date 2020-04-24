Justin Bieber pagodeiro? The singer announces the song on the new EP of Compassion

Justin Bieber came on the show, which is in tune with his Compassion. Now, she has earned the canadian a beauty of a birthday gift: promotion of new music for the 133 million followers of Bieber. A few hours after releasing her highly anticipated EP, ” the pagoda, “the Numanice”, Compassion was one of the songs from the project is shared in the social network of Justin Bieber via Instagram.

The song chosen by the singer’s new music in the work of the EP, “Love Harder”. Check out the print below:

Recommended content: