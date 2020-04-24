Kanye West retreats from the coronavirus in a herd of nearly$ 70 million – a-Home-Vogue

+



Kanye West runs away from the coronavirus in the location of R$ 69,5 million. (Photo: Playback/Instagram @kimkardashian)

Kanye West-I wanted to stay far, far away from the pandemiade coronavirus, and had taken refuge on her ranch, from R$ 69,5-million in Wyoming in the United States. The image of the singer’s isolated to sitting down on your bike, enjoying the peace and solitude of the place it was posted by his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail, the socialite has also spent the last few days and enjoying the family time in the midst of an outbreak of a COVID-19, sharing videos of your children doing the activities inside, like playing with cardboard boxes.

Kanye West is buying the new ranch for us$ 58 million. (Photo: Playback)

The ranch has 8 dwellings and is best known for fishing “the trout of monstrous”. The location is also home to two fresh water lakes, a restaurant, event center, meeting facilities, barns, and corrals. On the whole, the terrain will be a 9-a thousand acres (36,42 Km2), of which he is the owner of one-half (18,21 km 2), which, as in the rest of the federal government.

