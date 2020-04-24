Kanye West-take the kids to the ranch in Wyoming to ‘take a break’ to his wife Kim Kardashian – Monetary

+



Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and the children’s Saint, Chicago, and North on the ranch in the family, in the state of Wyoming in 2019 (Photo: Instagram)

Studying to become a lawyer, to manage multiple businesses, to save for a reality show, and taking care of four children. The routine that Kim Kardashian seems to be so busy, that during the quarantine, the socialite went on to say that it was not at peace. For now, the star of the reality show, ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, and her husband Kanye West have decided to change habits and to divide the responsibilities.

Kim Kardashian was upset with her daughter, North, who broke through its tutorial, make-up (Picture: Instagram)

According to a source, told the magazine People“It is a chaotic muddle, with all of the children in the house. He ran off to the office to take a break from work. He left Kim to rest in the last week, when he took some of the children to Wyoming. They are all taking turns caring for the children,” said the source, on Ps, 11-month-old, Saint, age 4, Chicago, 2 years ago, and in the North, for 6 years.

Kim and the rapper in the West have bought recently two properties in the huge, near Cody, Wyo., but the mother of four children, has previously said that his family is probably not going to change down there on a full time basis. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, in the course of the KKW and Beauty opened up about the difficulties raised four children in the house, including the stress of training in the home, and to keep them entertained.

“To be a teacher to their three children – well two are in high school, so the two – it’s crazy. I’m all like, I hide from it,” she said. “And then they have to stop doing physical activities, running from one side to the other in the back yard, or do the Pokémon’s yoga,” he said, explaining that his children are spending the time making the slime pulp, and building “a log cabin is different from all rooms of the house.

