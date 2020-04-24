Karen Gillan, in Jumanji, he sings with Motley Crue in quarantine

Karen Gillanactress well known for her involvement in the universe Marvel comics how to Cloudshowed that that are trying to get a good time in years. Getting the house in order to prevent the coronavirus, it has brought a voice to go with Motley Crue. See the following:

The music, the band have chosen Girls, Girls, Girls Girls, Girls, Girls Girlsone of the best known songs of the group. “Warranty quarantine”, a joke Left in the legend.

Karen Gillan, glenn hughes in Brazil

In January, the actress was in Brazil to promote the film Jumanji: The Next Phase. She plays the role of Ruby-The Roundhouse in the wake of the reboot of the franchise. Check out the interview on the Left with Cineclick.

In addition to playing the sister of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in the USING and the characters in the game Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Left it is also known to have lived in Amy Pond in Doctor Who.

See also the statements by the Left; In Brazil, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, is to think about Jumanji and the Like