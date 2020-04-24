Karen Gillan tells the story of the Cloud is not over yet

In an interview with the Fadom, Karen Gillan he talked about the history of the Cloud in the films of the Marvel universe. Asked about the future of the character, the actor believes that there is still a lot of story to tell, indicating that it is “only the beginning”. The bad guy in the secondary for a major heroine in the Upcoming Deadlinethe adopted daughter of Thanos has had quite an interesting development in the course of the year.

“I don’t think that the story is over. Something tells me that the story may just be getting started. We find ourselves in a place that is vulnerable and, in the course of the film, she has had to deal with the source of all of his abuse. It turned out to be such a great experience, cathartic and a source of abuse, it has been deleted, so what happens next? This is something that I find incredibly interesting. The healing can begin, but it won’t be easy, and it also won’t be immediate,” said the actress.

Gillan also spoke about her eagerness to continue to develop your character in the next film. “I can’t wait to pipe it to the Cloud, but also to have fun with it, while at the same time. I feel like that’s really going to start to define who he is now that he doesn’t have His standing on it,” he said.

That is the case, returns in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and the fans will be able to continue with the journey of the character-Karen Gillan. The film, which was directed by James Gunn, is set after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. You still have not revealed details about the plot, but in an interview last year given to the The Hollywood Reportershe said that the new feature should be the best of the trilogy.

The heroine played by Gillan and Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in the I Love and Thunderthat is due to be launched in November 2021.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

