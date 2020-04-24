Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain: because suicide can be a taboo

In the month of June this year, the world was surprised to find two other cases of suicide. The first was the go-to designer for Kate Spade, at the age of 55 years. A few days later, it was the turn of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin, a 61-year-old. For us, that we can see from the outside, and the news of the deaths, it sounds even more eerie by the imagination that they took on a life of your dreams, full of travel, money and your dreams come true. But what was it?

The fact is that we need to talk about suicide.

First of all, we have to make it clear that suicide has always been present in all societies. The word suicide (“Sui = self; Caedes = the action of killing), was used for the first time in the XVIII. even Though it be a fact that the current in all of human history, not to speak about it for fear of encouraging a new case. It makes sense, but for the price of this system is that suicide became a taboo.

I believe that two factors have brought the issue to the forefront of the debate in the last few years.

The first is the increasing use of social media. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and all the other networks are turned into window dressing for a “fake” happiness. The door to the outside, all of them are successful, well-married, and have the best kids in the world. But we do know that the door to the inside, this is not true. This behavior is modern-day, more and more, the generator of anxiety and depression, are often difficult to overcome.

The other new thing that you put the suicide is the focus of attention, especially among young people, it’s a series called “13 Reasons Why”, which is displayed by the Series. The show’s second season premiered last month, causing a loud noise. The series tells the story of Hannah Baker, a young college student who commits suicide, but leaves you with a set of records on a tape that gives clues to the reasons which have motivated you to commit an act of such extreme sexual harassment, exposure, privacy, and bullying are just some of them.

Without a doubt, this is a very complex topic and difficult to talk about in depth in a tv show. There is always the risk of ending up glamurizando is a serious matter too. But the fact is that some of the patients came to the dispensary of the Bar of the Tijuca, as well as to the customer free of charge in the House – bringing you the issues that are raised by the characters. We can’t ignore the fact that people are looking for help and information. I recommended to the parents that attended the program, so the children were free to ask questions and make comments that you judge pertinent. This kind of dialogue is essential.

Since the release of “13 Reasons Why”, and in April of the year 2017, the demand for the Center-of-Life value (CVV) has increased dramatically in the country: the daily e-mails were from 55 to 300. Access to the site is increased by three-fold. This demonstrates that it is essential to talk about suicide. Silence only make the problem even more painful.